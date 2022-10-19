Elle Macpherson Proves Age Is Just a Number While Posing in a Cheeky White Swimsuit

Elle Macpherson continues to look like a golden goddess, especially in a cheeky white swimsuit.

In a new video, posted to Instagram, the former supermodel and actress looks gorgeous as she walks on white rocks wearing a white one-piece with a sheer cape. In the second shot, the mom of two is seen with the same white number and a cream-colored cardigan. Macpherson then poses for the camera and is seen skipping on the rocks at the end.

“A Beautiful Mindset awaits… can you guess in the comments which two new Elixirs are coming next?” Macpherson wrote in the caption, teasing the newest products from her wellness brand WelleCo.

In the comment sections, fans of the model praised her for her natural beauty. “My absolute favorite model growing up!! Flawless!” wrote one follower. “Goddess,” wrote another.

Luckily for fans of Macpherson, she often posts cheeky pictures of herself to social media.

Last month, she posted another sexy photo promoting her brand. “Three things cannot be long hidden: the sun, the moon, and the truth,” she wrote in the caption, before highlighting her Buddha⁠ Loving The Super Elixir™️. “It’s the cleanest of all four flavors and it has no stevia,” she continued. “It helps my sense of vitality, strengthens my immune system, supports my digestive system and gives my skin a healthy glow.⁠”

The 58-year-old businesswoman has spoken candidly about the joys of getting older — and why she’s even more confident in her skin now.

“There’s one thing being 20 and gorgeous with legs up to your armpits and beautiful tight skin, and there’s another thing to be 51,” she told to Australia’s Sunrise talk show in 2015, per HuffPost. “Finally, you get to the stage and say, ‘I have been known to be one of the most beautiful women in the world and felt really not confident and sure of myself. As I’ve matured, what I’ve realized is that it doesn’t really matter what I look like, the most important thing is, ‘how do I feel?’”

