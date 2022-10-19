Elizabeth Hurley Teases Fans in a Low-Cut Black Dress That Flaunts Her Gorgeous Curves

Elizabeth Hurley is back wearing the designer who put her on the map in the 1990s: Versace. Like all fabulous creations from the fashion house, it’s sexy and stunning.

The 57-year-old actress shared some moody snapshots with her Instagram followers in her gorgeous Versace dress. While only the top half of her outfit is seen in the photos, Hurley teases her fans with a sultry look. The lighting is dark, but there’s one soft spotlight on the neckline of the lace dress, giving her curves their moment to shine. Her hair is styled in beachy waves that gently frame her face — she looks so beautiful in the moment.

Hurley captioned the collection of photos, “Night in @versace” with a red heart emoji. Donatella Versace chimed in the comments, “You are so beautiful!!” Her 20-year-old son, Damian Hurley, added, “Love these.” She has full approval from her loved ones — as she should — because Versace has been a huge part of her professional life.

In 1994, Hurley made a Versace safety-pin dress iconic (it has its own Wikipedia entry) on the red carpet at her then-boyfriend Hugh Grant’s movie premiere. “I was so unprepared for what happened that night,” she recalled to Harper’s Bazaar in 2019. “I urgently needed to find a dress to wear for Hugh’s premiere, and in those days, I had no idea about fashion. I remember going to an office where they literally fished a dress out of a white plastic bag.” That day changed everything for her, and it’s made Hurley and the Versace brand forever intertwined.

