Meghan Markle Opened Up for the First Time About Losing Queen Elizabeth

Though her experience in the British royal family was less than ideal, Meghan Markle has only fond memories of the late Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away on September 8. The former royal has spoken out about their special connection before, one that was solidified with their first royal outing together in 2018.

“There’s been such an outpouring of love and support,” Markle said in a recent interview with Variety, while discussing the public’s reaction to her death. “I’m really grateful that I was able to be with my husband to support him, especially during that time.”

Markle also remembered the late monarch’s legacy as the longest-reigning monarch in history. “What’s so beautiful is to look at the legacy that his grandmother was able to leave on so many fronts,” she continued. “Certainly, in terms of female leadership, she is the most shining example of what that looks like. I feel deep gratitude to have been able to spend time with her and get to know her.”

As for how her husband Prince Harry has taken the news, Markle admits it’s “been a complicated time.” However, Harry continues to focus on the positive, saying that her grandmother is now “reunited” with his grandfather Prince Philip.

In mourning the royal, Markle has taken time to celebrate the special moments she spent with the Queen. “I’ve reflected on that first official engagement that I had with her, how special that felt,” she told the magazine. “I feel fortunate. And I continue to be proud to have had a nice warmth with the matriarch of the family.”

Markle admitted that the loss also provided “a lot of perspective” for her and her family. “It makes you wonder what you want to focus your energy on,” she said. “Right now, we feel energized and excited about all of the things we’ve been building toward. We’re also focused on our foundation. So much of the work we do includes the philanthropic space.”

Even though the couple cut official ties with the royal family long ago, it’s clear there’s still love there. During the Queen’s processions, for example, Prince William and Kate Middleton reunited with the former royal couple to greet the crowd and receive gifts. Perhaps the Queen’s death has been a wake up call for the family.

