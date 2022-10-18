Helena Christensen Wore a Very Tiny Black Bikini That Showed Off Every Gorgeous Curve

Helena Christensen has been going through her snapshot archives to deliver some fabulous throwback gems. Her latest bikini carousel on Instagram is sure to bring up sweet memories for anyone who lived through the supermodel hype of the 1990s.

The 53-year-old supermodel shared stunning images by noted fashion photographer Sante D’Orazio, who originally shot the beach spread in Palm Beach, Florida for Allure magazine. (See the photos HERE.) Christensen wore a skimpy black bikini with bottoms that rose high on her hips. The tiny swimsuit emphasized her fit physique and showed off her toned, long legs. Her hair was slightly damp from the surf crashing behind her as the sun cascaded down on her skin, giving it a soft glow.

Christensen still looks unbelievably gorgeous almost 30 years later. She’s still in the fashion industry and flaunting her athletic figure on the runway and in lingerie campaigns. She, like Paulina Porizkova and Cindy Crawford, is proving that she is a force to be reckoned with in her 50s decade. Designers are also taking note of this and have been including women of all ages in their most recent fashion shows around the world — and it’s about time they took notice. Fashion isn’t just for people in their 20s and 30s, just like Porizkova has been telling everyone in her poignant social media posts. These supermodels have started a global movement about ageism.

As for Christensen, she’s going to continue to tease her fans with pictures from yesterday and today because they are all cheering for ongoing success.

