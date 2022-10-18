Olivia Wilde’s Speech About Misogyny Might Allude to Her Current Nanny Controversy With Jason Sudeikis

Olivia Wilde has had a year she would probably rather forget, especially since every drama has been unfolding publicly. However, she’s powerfully moving forward amid a child custody case with ex Jason Sudeikis and messy allegations from her former nanny.

At the ELLE Women in Hollywood celebration on Monday, the 38-year-old director shared what was at the top of her mind that day. “Let’s face it, it’s not always easy to keep going,” she said in a speech at the event. ”In fact, sometimes it’s tempting to excuse ourselves from the burning hellfire of the misogyny that defines this business and say, ‘Good night, good luck, I’d rather eat glass for a living.’”

While the texts released by the nanny allegedly challenge Wilde’s timeline of events with boyfriend Harry Styles, there is still an undertone of misogyny in the story. If this had been a male celebrity, the story would have gone away quickly, but for Wilde, it persists. However, she’s noted that she’s “energized” by the battle ahead and “motivated to keep fighting through the hellfire.” Even though she’s talking about her professional life (likely the Don’t Worry Darling saga and the scrutiny she received as a female director), this speech certainly works for what she’s dealing with behind the scenes.

Wilde sounds like she’s ready to take on the nanny’s claims and win this round. “No matter how much the patriarchy relies on us to cut each other down in order to weaken our collective power, we have to resist the urge to play by their self-serving rules,” she summed up. No one should ever doubt Wilde’s fortitude and confidence because she’s only just begun.

