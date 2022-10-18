Julia Roberts Wore a Daring Hot Pink Gown to the Premiere of Ticket to Paradise & She Looks Beyond Confident

Julia Roberts is taking this season’s Barbiecore fashion frenzy to the red carpet — and we love that she’s trying out a fun trend. On Monday, she hit the premiere of her latest romantic comedy, Ticket to Paradise, and she looked fabulous, and downright ethereal, in a gorgeous outfit that has everyone talking.

Wearing a hot pink gown designed by Greta Constantine, the 54-year-old actress went full glam for the Hollywood event. The dress swept to the floor in billows of fabric, but the show-stopping accent was the plunging V-neckline — a daring choice for the normally conservative Roberts. She tucked her hair behind her ears to show off her beautiful chandelier earrings and her makeup was clean and natural.

Julia Roberts attends the premiere of Universal Pictures’ “Ticket To Paradise” at Regency Village Theatre on October 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images.

Roberts has kept her red-carpet looks over the years usually very tailored and classic, and she rarely makes a fuss over fashion. However, she secretly does enjoy a having a fashion moment. Telling W magazine, she shared that she doesn’t “follow fashion per se, but [she] love[s] it” and she does have some sound advice from her years of being in the spotlight. “You have to wear what you like and not what you get talked into,” she noted.

It’s also no surprise to learn that her fashion inspiration is Sophia Loren, another actress who has a keen sense of self. She called the Italian superstar, “relaxed, comfortable, and heart-stoppingly beautiful.” Well, we feel the same way about Roberts who had her own special night shining in a glow of hot pink.

