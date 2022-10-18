Olivia Wilde Turned Heads in a Plunging Black Dress After Releasing a Statement on Former Nanny’s Allegations

Olivia Wilde‘s week, much like the rest of this year, has been messy. But, chaos aside, Wilde still managed to turned heads at the Elle Women in Hollywood event on Monday night. Wearing a plunging black dress, the actress-turned-director looked stunning in the anything-but-basic black gown.

Earlier in the day, the star’s former nanny gave an exclusive interview to The Daily Mail where she broke down what allegedly happened in Wilde’s split with then-fiancé Jason Sudeikis. Not long after the interview published, the former couple released a statement refuting the claims.

“As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly,” the former couple said in a joint statement to People Magazine. Wilde and Sudeikis are parents to daughter Daisy, 5, and son Otis, 8.

“Her now 18 month long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends and colleagues, has reached its unfortunate apex,” they stated. “We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone.”

At Elle Magazine‘s star-studded event, Wilde was not only glowing on the carpet, but her speech seemed to veer towards the positive, rather than referencing on the many scandals surrounding Don’t Worry Darling.

“I was an actress who started producing and then finally got the courage to start directing, and I wouldn’t have started any of it at all if I knew Twitter would be invented,” she admitted, per Elle. “But here I am. It’s a real thrill to have what is undeniably the greatest job on the planet.” Related story Paris Hilton Turned Childhood Trauma Into Her Life's Purpose: Protecting & Empowering Abused Schoolchildren

She continued, “I feel energized by you all, and I feel motivated to keep fighting through the hellfire. In some ways, the challenges are all a part of it, right? Real badges of honor, par for the course. Let’s face it: You are not a woman in Hollywood until you’ve begged to be placed into a medically induced coma until your press tour is finished. Until then, you are just a woman residing in or around the Hollywood area.”

Wilde ended her speech saying, “I love my life. I love my job.” What a way to get back at her haters!

