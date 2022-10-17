Emily Blunt Looks Like a Glittering Goddess in This Sheer Gown That Shows Off Her Long Legs

Get ready for Emily Blunt to take your breath away with this stunning red carpet look. On Oct 16 in Cannes, France, Blunt was one of many who arrived at the MIPCOM 2022 At Palais Des Festivals, specifically wowing at a special screening of her upcoming western TV series The English. And to say she looked breathtaking is an understatement.

In the photos, we see the Mary Poppins star looking amazing in a dramatic monochromatic gown from Miu Miu. The top half of the dress is a glittering, jewel-encrusted jacket structure, with shining white jewels covering the trim and buttons. Then in the second part of the dress, it cuts off into a sheer tulle skirt that shows off her long, toned legs. She paired the Miu Miu gown with chic and delicate Messika rings and earrings, along with elegant black heels.

As for her hair, she decided to go for shining, day-old curls that give off old Hollywood glamour vibes. And for her makeup, she did a glowing, natural look with warm-toned eyeshadow, matching blush, and pink lipstick.

Truly, all eyes were on her when she came out onto the red carpet. Over the years, Blunt has truly come into herself with her glittering and bold red-carpet fashion. She previously told InStyle, “I’ve become a bit more bold with color and print. I was a bit more tentative when I first started out. Now, I love to embrace the spectacle of it.”

In the same interview, she added that the key to her amazing confidence is from a simple act: taking a shower. Blunt said, "I feel confident when I've had a shower. I think sometimes the shower doesn't happen in the first part of the day when you have a kid. I always feel more confident when I've had a shower! You feel like a new person."

