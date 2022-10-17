Denise Richards Proves Yellow is Her Color in This Confident Swimsuit Photo

It’s clear that in the past year, Denise Richards has really shown off her confident spirit and toned body at any chance she has. We love seeing her embrace her sexuality, and sharing show-stopping photos for her fans to see. We’ve seen her rock super colorful swimsuits and plunging gowns, all of which have made people turn their heads. And this time is no different.

On Oct 16, the Wild Things star shared a sneak peek at her newest photoshoot for her OnlyFans page. She posted it with the caption, “Happy Sunday 💛 link in bio 🥰,” and she also tagged her husband Aaron Phypers, saying, “📸: @aaronwilliamcameron.”

In the photo, we see Richards swiping on some glossy pinkish-nude lipstick while looking gorgeous in a vibrant swimsuit. She has her makeup all ready and highlighted hair in a messy bun as she smolders for the camera. For this new set, she’s rocking a yellow and white lined swimsuit that proves yellow is truly her color.

Ever since her daughter Sami Sheen made the controversial decision to join the subscription-based website, Richards joined soon after. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum charges $25 a month for exclusive, saucy content for her loyal fans (along with answering deeply personal questions her fans ask!)

As you can see, her husband Phypers helps out with the photos. Richards told Sirius XM’s Jeff Lewis Live, “Aaron takes a lot of my content for me. He knows what guys like. I ask him, I show him things, and say, ‘What do you think?'” Related story Denise Richards Wore a Plunging Bejeweled Bodysuit That Showed Off Her Long, Toned Legs

