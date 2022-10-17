These Alleged Leaked Texts Reveal Exactly How Jason Sudeikis & Olivia Wilde’s Relationship May Have Fallen Apart

It’s been almost one year since former engaged couple Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde broke up. Since then, their names have dominated the headlines. From Wilde’s budding relationship with Don’t Worry Darling star Harry Styles, to their ongoing custody battle, the couple’s split was complex and multi-faceted to say the least. On Monday, the couple’s former nanny, who asked to remain anonymous, shared insight into what allegedly happened with The Daily Mail.

According to Sudeikis and Wilde’s former employee, the Ted Lasso star was completely blindsided by the breakup – a fact Wilde has strongly refuted in the past.

“On the Monday morning November 9, when I came back from a weekend off he was crying a lot, crying and crying. I didn’t know what had happened at all,” the couple’s former nanny told the outlet. “After I’d got the kids ready, Jason came upstairs and was having some coffee. He was crying and a mess, saying, ‘She left us. She left us!'”

The nanny claimed that Sudeikis found out about Wilde’s relationship with Styles when he read her messages on an Apple Watch she left behind. “She moved out before he found the Apple Watch so he didn’t know exactly what was going on,” the nanny revealed.

On one occasion, Sudeikis was so desperate to stop her from leaving their home he allegedly lay under her car. “She got in her car to back up, he lay under her car so she wouldn’t leave,” their former nanny recalled. “She went back into the house and he went in, it was back and forth. He said he was doing it on purpose to make her late going to see Harry.”

The nanny also said Sudeikis was adamant about making their relationship work regardless of all this tumultuousness. According to the source, the Emmy-award winning actor began going to therapy and did everything he could to get Wilde back to no avail.

“She had no intention of repairing things with him,” the nanny revealed. “I think it made her look good – there were those pictures of her giving Jason a hug after therapy and it just showed they were ending things in a really nice way.”

Regardless of who you choose to believe in this story, Wilde and Sudeikis’ split was far from simple. Most of all, looking over the text exchanges with the nanny, we feel for what she had to go through to protect herself and the kids. We hope they’re all in better places in their lives now.

