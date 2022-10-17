Donald Trump Comes Under Fire for Reportedly Charging Secret Service ‘Excessive Nightly Rates’ at His Hotels

Well, it looks like Donald Trump is under fire yet again. This time it’s from the House Oversight Committee, which released documents about the high rates the Trump Organization charged the Secret Service at the hotels the family owns.

This isn’t the first time there have been complaints about the former president creating “a taxpayer-funded windfall” for himself. He reportedly charged the Secret Service upwards of $1,185 per night even though his company claimed early on in his presidency that federal employees would stay “for free” or “at cost,” according to the report. New York Democratic Rep. Carolyn Maloney, the panel’s chairwoman, noted, “The exorbitant rates charged to the Secret Service and agents’ frequent stays at Trump-owned properties raise significant concerns about the former President’s self-dealing and may have resulted in a taxpayer-funded windfall for former President Trump’s struggling businesses.”

The committee believes that the Secret Service agency may have spent over “$1.4 million of taxpayer money” to stay at Trump properties. This is of grave concern to legislators because they want to curb this practice now, so it doesn’t become a habit, and “future presidents are prevented from exercising undue influence on Secret Service spending.”

This issue of charging the Secret Service top dollar to stay at his hotels never bothered Donald Trump and his five children, who all had protection up until July 2021. The former president has continued the practice since he has Secret Service detail for life — and he’s raking in the dough because the Trump Organization still isn’t cutting the federal organization a deal.

