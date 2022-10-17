Netflix’s The Crown Might be a Royal Thorn in King Charles’ Side Now That He’s on the Throne

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Netflix might have a double royal mess on its hands with the upcoming premiere of The Crown and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s docuseries. It creates an odd conflict because the fifth season covers the 1990s issues of the royal family, which means King Charles III’s illicit affair with the then-married Camilla Parker-Bowles is going to be front and center. Plus, the streaming network has a major deal with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex — it’s a bit complicated.

Royal experts are already putting the show on blast even though it isn’t set to premiere until Nov. 5. “I don’t have patience with that kind of garbage,” said UK broadcaster, and Charles’ pal, Jonathan Dimbleby told The Times. Sally Bedell Smith, who wrote Prince Charles: The Passions and Paradoxes of an Improbable Life , is concerned about the show taking liberties with the story now that Charles is in power. “The show has become a runaway train. But I think it is important to call out major mischaracterizations and inventions,” she noted. “The consequences of inaccuracies are greater now that he is the monarch.”

It’s already a challenge to get some UK citizens to embrace King Charles and Queen Camilla because many blame their actions for the downfall of the late Princess Diana. Queen Elizabeth II did her best to get the country unified when she shared her wishes for Camilla to become Queen Consort, but that was not enough for Diana’s supporters. That’s not the only headache Charles is going to face because Harry and Meghan’s show is set to drop in December and possibly cause another level of scrutiny for the royal family.

Many of the issues with the Sussexes’ docuseries revolve around the recent death of the Queen. There is reportedly furious editing happening behind the scenes while Harry and Meghan also rethink some of their content (possibly in light of the family feud softening after the funeral). It’s not going to be an easy PR task for Charles and the palace, but they are going to have to face it head-on in less than a month.

