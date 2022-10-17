Timothée Chalamet Spent $11 million on Kate Upton’s Tranquil Mountain Home — Peek Inside!

Timothée Chalamet is officially a West Coast homeowner after buying model Kate Upton and Houston Astros baseball player Justin Verlander’s Beverly Hills home, located deep in the Santa Monica Mountains. He also got a great deal, scooping it up for $11 million, which is $700,000 off the original listing price. Don’t feel bad for Upton and Verlander, though, they made over a $5.7 million profit after buying the property only six years ago.

The residence was built in 1976 and it has a true Hollywood history because it’s been owned by a celebrity since the 1990s. Musician Kenny G sold it to former tennis star Pete Sampras, who then handed it over to Hollywood producer Jon Peters. It eventually landed in Upton’s hands, and now, it’s Chalamet’s place to call home. He has a lot to play with, too: a 5,521-square-foot house, boasting four bedrooms and five bathrooms over an acre and a half of land.

The living room offers tons of natural light, thanks to the vaulted ceilings and large windows, and it has plenty of charm with the exposed wood beams and chandelier. (See more photos at Dirt.) Upstairs, the primary suite has two walk-in closets and a bathroom that has all of the luxurious features of a spa. Outside, Chalamet can enjoy the pool and hot tub, or perhaps invite friends over for a tennis match on his full-size court (a remanent from the Sampras ownership days).

The best part of the 26-year-old actor’s new home is the A-list neighbors he can invite over for a barbecue and cocktails. His next-door neighbor is Fast & Furious star Vin Diesel, and Cameron Diaz, Eva Longoria, and John Mayer live just down the street — now that’s a block party we would love an invite to!

Before you go, click here to see all of the biggest and most expensive celebrity homes!