King Charles Reportedly Made a Surprising Decision About His Living Arrangements & It’s Proof That He’s a Modern King

In his new position as reigning monarch of the U.K., King Charles III may be getting ready to change things up. According to a source at the Daily Mail, the royal has reportedly decided not to move to Buckingham Palace, a move that was previously reported as fact given the residence’s title as the monarch’s official home.

Per the source, the palace will become the King’s “operational headquarters” as he continues to live with Queen Consort Camilla in Clarence House, their official residence since 2003. For Charles, not wanting to move stems from the palace’s sheer abundance.

“I know he is no fan of ‘the big house,’ as he calls the palace,” a source said. “He doesn’t see it as a viable future home or a house that’s fit for purpose in the modern world.”

The source continued, “He feels that its upkeep, both from a cost and environmental perspective, is not sustainable.”

According to The Sunday Times, his decision is especially noteworthy given the £369 million renovation project currently underway on the palace until 2027. After all, why renovate the palace on taxpayers money if it won’t really be used?

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson told Daily Mail that Charles still has the intention to move, just not right now. "It is expected that the necessary works will be completed for Their Majesties to take up residence in 2027," the statement read. "In the interim period, the Palace will be fully utilised for official business wherever practicable."

Per the outlet, Queen Consort Camilla and Prince William agree with Charles’ decision. William, who has been named the Prince of Wales following Queen Elizabeth II’s death, will also be moving to Windsor Castle soon.

