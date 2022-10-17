Heidi Klum Posed in Bed Wearing a Sultry Hot Pink Bra & Her Curves Are Out of This World

Heidi Klum is celebrating a big milestone on Instagram, but she’s not doing it with balloons or confetti. She found a much sexier way to honor hitting 10 million followers on the social media platform: hot-pink lingerie.

The 49-year-old supermodel posted an Instagram Reel that might take the cake for being one of her popular uploads to date. The clip begins with a focus on a multi-colored cake with “10 Million” and “Thank You” written in the icing with tons of roses on the top. The camera then travels to show off her long, toned legs and up to Klum, who is wearing a form-fitting, hot-pink bra with a silky robe, and a rose tucked behind her ear. She cheekily begins to dig into the dessert with a fork, but it’s her gorgeous curves that are definitely on display.

The America’s Got Talent judge is also known for her sense of humor, and having the Golden Girls‘ theme song, “Thank You for Being a Friend,” playing in the background, while cake crumbs and icing hit her cleavage, shows off her playful side. She captioned the video, “10 Million Thank you !!!!!!! This Cake is for you, but i will eat it.” (And curiously, she still has her comments shut off on her account.)

Klum is also gearing up for her favorite holiday of the year: Halloween! So her 10 million fans can expect to see some spooky (and perhaps sultry) costumes coming their way. She’s never one to do a single costume, so be on the lookout for sneak peeks of her 2022 looks over the next few weeks. It’s guaranteed to be a fun, tantalizing, and perhaps, humorous time for the supermodel.

Before you go, click here to see all of Heidi Klum’s most insane Halloween costumes over the years.