Kate Hudson Stole Everybody’s Attention in Sheer, Plunging Gown at Glass Onion Premiere

Kate Hudson always knows how to slay a red carpet, and she certainly didn’t disappoint at the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery premiere at the London Film Festival on Sunday. The 43-year-old actress went full glam in a sheer gown that offered up a very revealing fashion moment.

Hudson chose a geometrically designed, chocolate-brown dress by YSL with a diamond-shaped sheer panel that revealed her toned abs. She wore her blonde hair in a sleek, straight style while pairing the look with simple gold earrings and this season’s must-have makeup: a smoky eye. As she gave the photographers every angle of the gown, Hudson also teased a little side-boob, giving them a perfect red-carpet snapshot. To keep herself warm on the chilly night, she also draped a long, brown fur jacket off her shoulders.

Kate Hudson attends the “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” European Premiere Closing Night Gala during the 66th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 16, 2022 in London, England. Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images.

The Fabletics founder takes a very fresh approach to fashion because she doesn’t want to feel “beholden to one thing,” it’s more about being “free and open” with her choices. “So my style depends on the way the wind blows,” she told Vogue last year. “Some days I want to be a minimalist, others I want to wear as many colors as possible because the hippie in me needs to come out.” Well, the hippie stayed home for her latest red-carpet appearance because this was a major look for Hudson.

Hudson loves the power fashion has to transform her because “it can change your whole mood, brighten your day,” so she doesn’t take this YSL moment for granted. “I’ve been lucky enough to wear some truly incredible things and build relationships with the artists who created them,” she noted. “I don’t take that lightly.”

Before you go, click here to see all of the celebrity moms who went to Fashion Week in 2022:

