Hailey Bieber & Selena Gomez Shut Down Every Feud Rumor With This Glamorous Snapshot

It seems some people love pitting women against each other, despite both parties insisting nothing malicious is happening between the two. This is exactly what happened with Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez. It seems like no matter what, you bring up one, and then someone brings up another, insisting a feud is going on. However, something pretty spectacular happened at the 2022 Academy Museum Gala.

On Oct 16, talented photographer Tyrell Hampton uploaded a now-viral photo that has the internet absolutely losing it right now. Hampton uploaded the photo with the caption, “plot twist.”

In the single photo, every feud rumor was instantly shut down because we see the two superstars embracing one another. The two look so gorgeous together at the event, with Hailey wowing this chocolate Saint Laurent gown and Gomez turning heads in a black suit from Giorgio Armani. We love seeing these two superstars together, and we love that the feud rumors can officially be put to rest (and an ultimate girl duo may be in the works!)

So these pesky feud rumors came from the fact that Bieber married Gomez’s on-again-off-again boyfriend Justin Bieber, with a lot of people thinking Justin cheated on Gomez with Hailey. Hailey addressed that that notion couldn’t be further from the truth, telling the Call Her Daddy podcast, “When him and I started hooking up, or anything of that sort, he was not in any relationship, It’s not my character to mess with someone’s relationship, I was raised better than that.”

She added, "I understand how it looks from the outside, but that was a situation where I know for a fact that it was the right thing for [Justin and Selena] to close that door, but of course, there's a very long history there and I respect that a lot."

And now, no one can say these two aren’t the coolest friends, thanks to this gorgeous photo!

