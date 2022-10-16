This TikToker Is Shattering The Ideal That Woman Need to Dress a Certain Way in Their Fifties: ‘This is 52’

If there’s one thing we absolutely adore, it’s when powerful women say society can’t bring them down, express themselves freely, and give a big middle finger to ageism. Many people on TikTok have been embracing this, with many creating accounts solely to break down the ageist barriers society has put on the fashion industry.

In case you haven’t noticed, society definitely has some weird restrictions on fashion. Chances are you’ve heard someone say, “You can’t wear that at your age.” It’s 2022, and it’s about time that phrase is retired, and this TikToker agrees.

In this iconic video, we see creator @tingmystyle react to a common comment she gets, captioning it, “When people say you don’t look like a woman in her 50s.”

We see her in a super stylish ensemble of black leather shorts, a black tulle top, and silver cowboy boots, with accessories of a small green bag and a beanie. Now in the video, she changed into a look that she believes society deems “appropriate” for women over 50 to wear. She changes into an oversized cardigan, sweats, slippers, and a messy bun.

She ended up posting this video after someone asked, “Is there a ‘look’ for women over 50?” And she also posted it with the captions, “tingmystyle #thisis52#thisis52💋 #over50andfabulous #over50styleinspo #over50style #styleover50women #thisis50plus @tingmystyle.”

The TikToker @tingmystyle has accumulated a following of nearly 45,000 followers, who love her content based around breaking fashion barriers. Her motto: "This is 52" reflects how she's all about dressing, however, and feeling, however, you want at any age, despite what society may say.

Seriously, we adore this type of content and can’t wait to see not only more from @tinymystyle, but more of this shift in society.

