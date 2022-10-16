Olivia Wilde Wowed Everyone as She Freed the Nipple in a Glittering Sheer Dress at the Academy Museum Gala

Nearly every A-list star went to the 2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Oct 15, in Los Angeles. Now, what is this event? It’s basically the “Met Gala of the West Coast,” which honors impactful people in the industry, along with letting loose some insanely gorgeous red carpet fashion. From Julia Roberts to Glenn Close, we’re not joking when we say so many stars came dressed to impress — especially Olivia Wilde.

The Don’t Worry Darling star came to the gala, making sure all eyes were on her and her sparkling, show-stopping gown. See the photos below:

Wilde turned heads in this sheer, glittering floor-length gown from Alexandre Vauthier. With pink-hued sparkles throughout and a light pink feathered trim at the bottom, it’s no wonder Wilde made her way to every single Best-Dressed list from this night.

But what really stopped people in their tracks was her iconic “free the nipple” moment. We’re not exaggerating when we say this dress was as sheer as it gets, and she showed off her every curve. From her nipples to her toned booty, every single person couldn’t take their eyes off the actor and director.

Just a few days prior, she wowed everyone with her gorgeous Elle magazine’s Women In Hollywood issue, where she rocked heart-shaped pasties and a curve-hugging ensemble.

In a previous interview with Vogue, Wilde talked about her longtime support with the #FreetheNipple movement, saying, "It's culturally specific because obviously in other countries there's less of a fear of the nipple. I think that we can all really benefit from making sure that we don't allow the stigmatization of women's bodies to infect our own perspective of ourself. If we are allowed opportunities to celebrate our body, it has an effect. It has an effect on how we treat one another and how we treat ourselves."

