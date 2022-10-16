Rumer Willis Shows Off Her Toned Midriff As She Talks About Choosing Wellness First in These Heavenly Photos

Demi Moore’s daughter Rumer Willis is entering her wellness era, a time in her life when she’s putting herself and her self-love routines first. Not only is she already looking more peaceful, but we can already see how happier she is!

On Oct 14, Willis shared a series of photos that looks so gorgeous, with the heartfelt caption, “Thinking of starting a new weekly update for @rumerhasit around wellness and the things that I love that have drastically changed my life. First up being working with @drwillcole on my gut health and how it really shifting everything for me in terms of how I was taking care of myself inside and out.”

In the first photo, we see Willis looking so at peace and beautiful in a white button-down that she left most of the buttons undone, showing off her toned midriff. Along with rocking silk shorts, she’s looking upward with her fiery red hair in a braid. In the next photo, we see her in the same ensemble and bare-faced look lying down outside, followed by a gorgeous selfie of herself smiling.

We not only love the ethereal and peaceful photos, but we love that she’s focusing on her personal wellness.

In an essay penned for Glamour, the Sorority Row talked about her struggles with confidence and how she worked past it. She said, “‘Comparison is the thief of joy.’ I read that quote the other day, and it is so true… I was constantly bullied because of my looks, so I struggled a lot with my body image.”

She added, “When you conquer something you didn’t think you could do, energy and confidence radiate out of you, and that’s more beautiful than if you were skinny or had the perfect face.” Related story Jessica Simpson's Daughter Birdie Is Giving Serious Sabrina the Teenage Witch Vibes As She Rocks Her Mom's New Collection

