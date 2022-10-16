Andie MacDowell’s Daughter Rainey Qualley Is the Definition of Sublime In This Sheer & Curve Hugging Black Dress

Andie MacDowell’s daughter Rainey Qualley just took our breath away with her new modeling campaign. Oct 13, Qualley shared a series of photos from her new photoshoot with Versace, with the punny caption, “Such a Socra-tease @versace #versacegrecagoddess.”

In the first photo, we see Qualley resting on the white stairs, looking absolutely gorgeous in a leopard-print, butterfly-decorated black slip dress that shows off her curves perfectly. She’s giving fans her iconic smolder as she poses next to a Versace bag. Then we see polaroids of her next to marble statues, modeling the iconic slip dress and her smolder.

We end the post with a long-angled, full-body shot of her resting on the stoop of the location, showing off the details of her outfit, the sheer dress, and edgy black boots. As her fans have said in the comment section, she truly looks like a goddess in this new campaign.

In 1986, MacDowell married Paul Qualley, and the two had three children together: Justin, 36, Rainey, 32, and Margaret, 27. The pair divorced in 1999.

Rainey has been in the spotlight since 2012, ever since she was Miss Golden Globes that year, and later appeared opposite her mother in the movie Mighty Fine. Along with acting, Rainey is a dedicated model who's appeared in campaigns for Versace, Bulgari, Nasty Gal, and Fleur du Mal, to name a few. She's also a talented singer and songwriter who goes by the name Rainsford.

Back in 2021, Andie and Rainey sat down with Vogue to talk about one another, with Rainey saying her mom is one of her biggest inspirations. “I’ve definitely been inspired by my mother’s taste and in some ways, we’re drawn to similar clothes, architecture, and art.”

