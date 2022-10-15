Sarah Ferguson Just Gave a Long-Awaited Update on How Queen Elizabeth II’s Beloved Corgis Are Doing

When Queen Elizabeth II passed away, many wanted to know what would happen to her beloved corgis. Now, when the news broke on who they’d go to, people were a bit concerned, but Sarah “Fergie” Ferguson is showing that there’s literally nothing to worry about. In fact, she’s showing that the two corgis are living it up with her while she’s celebrating her 62nd birthday today.

On Oct 15, Ferguson shared a bunch of adorable photos of her and Elizabeth’s dogs, looking so happy in a field. She uploaded it with the caption, “The presents that keep giving.”

In the heartwarming photos, we see Ferguson playing and cuddling the two corgis (who look so happy with the former royal!) It seems that Prince William was right, the corgis are spoiled with their new owners!

Now, a lot of controversies ensued when news broke that Prince Andrew and Ferguson were getting the two corgis named Muick and Sandy. All of the controversy was towards Andrew, and none of it was towards Ferguson. In face, people were hoping the corgis would mainly be with Fergie because of her longtime love for animals.

Ferguson recently told The Telegraph it is “a big honor” to look after the corgis. And we seriously love the fact that she’s spending her birthday with them!

A close source previously said that added that Fergie “bonded with Her Majesty over dog-walking and riding horses and even after her divorce, she would continue her great friendship with Her Majesty, by walking the dogs in Frogmore and chatting.” So it’s fitting that Fergie gets to keep Elizabeth’s corgis as happy as can be after she passed on Sept 8. Related story British Royal Family ’s Official New Post About Camilla, Queen Consort, Reminds Critics What Queen Elizabeth II Wanted For Her

