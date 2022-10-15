Katie Holmes’ Rare Red Carpet Appearance Reminds Everyone She’s the Queen of Boho-Chic in This Stunning Slip Dress

Whether it’s a premiere or a red carpet event, you know everyone is going to be swooning over Katie Holmes’ boho-chic and laid-back style. Holmes doesn’t go to these events often, but when she does, you can count on her rocking something everyone will want in their closets ASAP — and this latest appearance is no different!

On Oct 12, Holmes attended Bulgari’s 50 years in America celebration at The Jazz Club at Aman in New York City. And the minimalist Queen looked incredible in her red carpet look! See the photos below:

In the photos, we see the Dawson’s Creek alum wowing everyone in this flowing, black slip dress from Khaite and golden Bulgari jewels throughout. She also paired the look with black boots, loose curls, a hoop node ring, and a clean makeup look that accentuated her glowing skin. Truly, she looked amazing here and totally in her style element.

While Holmes has always been a chic fashion icon, we’ve been really loving her effortlessly cool looks over the past few years. Holmes didn’t even realize she had become a style icon; she told Elle she just has fun with her looks and always wants to be comfortable.

"I try lots of different things. I'm not scared of certain looks. [But] I really feel like if you don't feel comfortable, don't do it. You should wear what you feel comfortable with, and be confident in yourself, and know that what you like is enough, and you look great and own it," she said to Elle.

