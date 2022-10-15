Paul Walker’s Daughter Meadow Turned Heads In This Nude & Bare-Faced Mirror Selfie

Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow Walker has been killing it in the modeling world the past few years, and this new selfie shows she knows how to make sure all eyes are on her.

On Oct 14, Meadow uploaded a rare mirror selfie to her Instagram with the simple caption, “sleepy.”

In the photo, we see Meadow posing for her mirror selfie, wearing no makeup and no clothes. She’s showing off the top of her body, along with her sparkling engagement ring, for all her fans to see (and be reminded that she’s doing just fine!)

Obviously, she looks amazing, like always, but the comments frequently get out of hand when she posts a nude or bikini photo to her social media — so she decided to turn them off.

The model looks ethereal in this bare-faced selfie, which is very much unlike her larger-than-life makeup looks while she’s on a shoot or walking down the runway. But she actually revealed to Vogue in 2021 that she prefers no makeup, saying, “I don’t wear makeup at all, except when I’m shooting something. I’m into clean beauty and organic products, but it’s mostly just skincare.” She added, “For me, personally, I feel more confident not wearing makeup.” Related story Denise Richards Shared the Steamiest Pool Photo & It's a Nod to Her Most NSFW Movie

In the same interview, she talked about her confidence and her advice for people working on building their own sense of confidence. “Do what makes you feel good about yourself and try to shut out the rest. I’m not the most confident person in the world, but I have to bring myself back to that. If you keep those feelings of insecurity and not feeling confident in your head for too long, it becomes so real,” she said. “It’s good to talk to people, especially with someone you feel comfortable talking to who understands and knows you. They will be able to recognize the things that make you happy and what you like about yourself.”

