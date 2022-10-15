Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck’s First Red Carpet Event As a Married Couple Proves They’re Still in Newlywed Bliss

It’s been almost three months, and we’re still not over the fact that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are officially married. Their 20-year romance is truly a story fit for Hollywood, and everyone has been itching to see how the newlyweds have been since their elopement in Las Vegas. And how are they doing? Well, their first red-carpet appearance as husband and wife may give you a few clues.

On Oct 13, Lopez and Affleck arrived, looking as happy and cozy as can be, at the Ralph Lauren SS23 Runway Show at The Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens in San Marino, California. From the outfits to the body language, these newlyweds are clearly still on Cloud 9. See the photos below:

Amy Sussman/Getty Images.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images.

In the photos, we see the two look lovingly into each other’s eyes, rocking matching all-black Ralph Lauren ensembles. Lopez turned heads in this pinstripe black dress, pairing it with a matching hat and clutch. Affleck also opted for an all-black look of a dashing suit and tie.

Lopez and Affleck are longtime fans of the brand, with both of them wearing custom Ralph Lauren for their Georgia wedding back in Aug. So, it makes sense that they’d come to the brand’s first-ever West coast show.

Many other stars attended the momentous show, like Jessica Chastain, Diane Keaton, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Laura Dern, Lily Collins, Mindy Kaling, Chris Pine, and more.

Lopez and Affleck met in 2002 on the set of the romantic film Gigli, sparking a relationship soon after. They got engaged for the first time in Nov. 2002, but they ended up calling off their wedding days before their nuptials and broke it off. However, in 2021 they reconnected and got engaged for the second time in April 2022. They eloped in July 2022, and had another big wedding a month later in Aug 2022.

