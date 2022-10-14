Donald Trump’s Latest Legal Battle May Finally Force Him to Confront His Jan. 6 Actions

Donald Trump is navigating quite a few legal situations right now, but the January 6, 2021, subpoena that is coming his way may finally force him to confront how he played a role in the insurrection. By consistently claiming the election was stolen, and then being a major part of an effort to overturn the 2020 election results, according to the evidence presented in the investigation, he may be facing his darkest day yet.

The January 6th committee has put forth information that he was struggling to accept the fact that Joe Biden beat him in the election and as a result, took no issue with his supporters, some of whom were armed, storming the Capitol. During that time, legislators, including then-Vice President Mike Pence, attempted to verify the election results while their safety was being compromised.

The committee’s vice chairwoman, Representative Liz Cheney, Republican of Wyoming, stated, “None of this is normal, acceptable or lawful in our republic.” Right before the group took a public vote to subpoena Donald Trump, Cheney noted, “We are obligated to seek answers directly from the man who set this all in motion. And every American is entitled to those answers.” The subpoena is expected to be issued in the coming days.

While many political pundits think Donald Trump will challenge the subpoena, there are other Washington, D.C insiders who think differently. According to The New York Times sources, the former president doesn’t seem to be opposed to testifying, but he reportedly wants to do it live. With time running out with the midterm elections coming up, and Republicans favored to win the majority in the House of Representatives, the committee will likely agree to his terms in order to wrap up the investigation as swiftly as possible. And, hopefully, get Donald Trump to take responsibility for something on January 6, 2021.

