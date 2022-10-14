King Charles III Will Reportedly Pick Queen Camilla Over Prince Harry if Memoir ‘Forces Him to Choose’

There seems to be a lot riding on Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir. Not only is he reportedly adding a chapter to include Queen Elizabeth II’s passing, but he is also likely worried about his family’s reaction, especially King Charles III’s thoughts on the publication.

One sensitive area seems to be how Harry will portray Queen Camilla because Charles is “incredibly protective” of his wife, per the Daily Beast. The Duke of Sussex has reportedly always had a strained relationship with his stepmother out of respect for his late mother, Princess Diana. We hardly blame him on this one, but Charles isn’t going to take any criticism against Camilla laying down.

“It is one thing for Harry to attack Charles, he can take it on the chin, but if Harry forces him to choose, by laying into Camilla in his book, I have no doubt he will choose Camilla,” a source told the publication. Another insider believes there will be serious consequences if Charles is angered about Harry’s portrayal of Camilla. They noted that it leaves “the door open for [Harry and wife Meghan Markle] to get the call-up — or be excluded” from the coronation in May 2023.

Charles’ mission “over the past twenty years has, in one way or another, been about getting Camilla accepted by the public,” so it’s going to be hard for Harry to fight that. With last-minute edits reportedly going on with Harry’s book and his Netflix docuseries, it will be fascinating to watch how both projects turn out in light of the family feud.

