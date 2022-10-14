Tom Felton Got Very Candid About the ‘Spark’ He Felt with ‘Harry Potter’ Costar Emma Watson

From Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron to Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, celebrities meeting their significant other on set is all too familiar. For Harry Potter costars Tom Felton and Emma Watson, that was almost the case. In a passage from Felton’s upcoming memoir Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard obtained by the Daily Mail, the actor got candid about his special connection with Watson and dished on the “spark” between them.

“I’ve always had a secret love for Emma, though not perhaps in the way that people might want to hear,” Felton admitted. “That isn’t to say that there’s never been a spark between us. There most definitely has, only at different times.”

In the excerpt, Felton recalled that when they were young teens filming the wizard franchise, rumors started swirling that 12-year-old Watson had a crush on him. “Rumors started to abound that there was more to our relationship than we were letting on,” the actor wrote.

Not only did 15-year-old Felton have a girlfriend at the time, he also didn’t believe the rumors were even true. “I denied that I liked her in that way, but the truth was different,” he wrote.

Though he tried to hide it, even his girlfriend knew that something was up. “My girlfriend at the time knew straight away that there was something unspoken between us,” he recalled. “I remember using the familiar old line, ‘I love her like a sister.’ But there was more to it than that.”

Explaining their connection in his own words, Felton said, “I don’t think I was ever in love with Emma, but I loved and admired her as a person in a way that I could never explain to anybody else… we were kindred spirits.” Related story Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin Looked Super Cozy at Ralph Lauren Show Following Reconciliation Announcement

He added, “I know for certain I’ll always have Emma’s back and she’ll always have mine too.”

Watson – who is rumored to be dating Brandon Green – echoed his sentiments and added more fuel to the fire by writing the book’s foreword, Cosmopolitan reported.

“Like Tom, I always struggle to explain to people the nature of our connection and relationship. For more than 20 years now, we’ve loved each other in a special way, and I’ve lost count of the times that people have said to me, ‘You must have drunkenly made out, just once!’ But we what we have is far deeper than that,” the actress wrote.

She stated, “It’s one of the purest loves I can think of. We’re soulmates, and we’ve always had each other’s backs. I know we always will.” Feeling goosebumps anyone? Whether these two ever get together or not, their connection is definitely one for the books.

Before you go, click here to see all the celebrity couples who met on set.

