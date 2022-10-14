Denise Richards Wore a Plunging Bejeweled Bodysuit That Showed Off Her Long, Toned Legs

Denise Richards is ready for the weekend — and from the looks of it, it’s going to be a steamy one. The 51-year-old actress teased her followers with another stunning image that’s probably enticing them all to sign up for her OnlyFans account.

Wearing a form-fitting, bejeweled black bodysuit with clear heels, Richard leaned forward toward the camera giving off a little bit of attitude. (See the photo HERE.) Her long, beachy waves framed the plunging V-neckline of her bodysuit to perfectly showcase her cleavage. Also on display were her gorgeous long legs, still glowing from that late summer sun. She captioned the post, “Is it Friday yet?”

Denise Richards' literally steamy pool photo pays tribute to her 1998 thriller 'Wild Things.' https://t.co/ceyXB6Z97t — SheKnows (@SheKnows) October 10, 2022

Of course a photo that hot is going to generate some reaction from her friends and fans. Carmen Electra jumped in the comments, “Stunning babe!” Katrina Bowden added, “HOT. Miss you!” What’s surprising is that the top question from her followers was if she was returning to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills next season. After major strife between the women, and the rumored exit of Lisa Rinna, viewers seem to be ready to bring her back.

Her recent selfie with current cast member Sutton Stracke only fueled the gossip. Even with her feud with Rinna, Richards made it clear she is open for a comeback. “I would be fine with working with Lisa and filming with her,” she told SiriusXM host Jeff Lewis recently. “I never said I wouldn’t go back because of her.” Do you hear that, Andy Cohen? Richards is ready to make that 90210 return.

