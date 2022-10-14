Ant Anstead Is Selling the Laguna Beach ‘Dream’ House He Bought After Christina Haack Split – See Photos!

Some big changes are in the works for TV personality Ant Anstead. On Wednesday, the Celebrity IOU: Joyride co-host listed his Laguna Beach, CA home for a whopping $3.3 million, Dirt reported. He bought the home last year, almost a year after his split with HGTV star Christina Haack.

The house, which was built in 1929, has two floors – each with its own kitchen and living room. The three bedroom, two bath has an open and airy design with vaulted open-beam wood ceilings and a wraparound deck on the top floor guaranteeing plenty of quality time outside. Check out photos here!

On the lower level, there’s a beautifully-kept front yard with a variety of plants and a towering Norfolk Island Pine. The stone patios and patio furniture could make for some delicious outside gatherings.

According to the listing, recent upgrades from Anstead can be seen in the remodeled kitchen which is complete with skylights, a farmhouse sink, open shelving, butcher-block countertops and a Wolf range.

After purchasing the home in 2021, Anstead told People Magazine how excited he was to renovate it. “The bones of it are perfect,” he told the outlet. “In fact, I don’t want to change that at all. I just want to update the house in a really sympathetic way.”

“It’s the house of my dreams,” he added. “A home is, for me, the foundation of a life, and I’ve got so much coming up in the next few months, the next few years, that I need a solid base, and the timing of it all is just so perfect.” Related story Tom Felton Got Very Candid About the 'Spark' He Felt with 'Harry Potter' Costar Emma Watson

Anstead and Haack were married for almost two years before their tumultuous split and the former couple share 3-year-old son Hudson Anstead. Anstead is currently dating actress Renée Zellweger while Haack has married realtor Joshua Hall. Could Anstead selling the home mean him and Oscar winner are moving in together? Guess we’ll have to wait and see!

Before you go, click here to see all of the biggest and most expensive celebrity homes!

