Julia Roberts Offered Surprisingly Sultry Insight Into Her Marriage with Danny Moder

Kristyn Burtt
Actress Julia Roberts, Daniel Moder and a guest attend Heal The Bay's Bring Back The Beach Fundraiser on May 17, 2012 in Santa Monica, California. Plus Icon
Julia Roberts, Danny Moder Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images.
Julia Roberts and Danny Moder celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary this year, and now, the 54-year-old star is giving away the secret to their success. Roberts believes it is the PDA they engage in that keeps their union sizzling hot.

The advice she’s giving is something that she’s “sticking with” because it has worked for two decades. “It’s making out,” Roberts told E! News. “Lots of making out.” Of course, George Clooney was sitting beside her when she said this, so he had to chime in, “I make out with Danny, too.”

It keeps you guys together,” she joked.

Clooney had to give credit to his Ticket to Paradise co-star since he’s only been married to wife Amal for eight years. “Well, that’s a good one. I will say that,” he noted. Roberts also kept the spark alive with Moder by writing 60 letters to him while she was away for several months in Australia shooting the film with Clooney.

That romantic gesture is something the couple has done since the beginning of their relationship and Roberts is grateful for the family they’ve created together. “The life that I’ve built with my husband,” she explained to tCBS Sunday Morning. “The life that we’ve built with our children. And that’s the best stuff. … The point is to come home at the end of the day triumphantly to them.” So, that gratitude gets Moder an extra kiss or two from his superstar wife — that’s her sexy key to a successful marriage.

