Kim Kardashian Still Doesn’t Seem to Get Why Her Expletive-Filled ‘Get Up and Work’ Comments Were So Upsetting

Kim Kardashian may work hard for the many companies she’s built over the years but she still doesn’t get why her girl boss comments earlier this year were so problematic. In March, the SKIMS founder made tone-deaf comments to Variety, telling women to “get your f**king ass up and work” to achieve success. In the most recent episode of The Kardashians, the famous family broke down their reactions to the backlash.

“There’s just been so much going on because of that Variety interview,” Kim acknowledged as she sat down with sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner. “I said what I said about people working. Do I believe in that? Yes, I believe that you have to work hard in order to do that. But I was just so blindsided by how angry people got.”

The SKKN BY KIM founder continued, per PEOPLE, “Enough people were triggered, so I want to be responsible and understanding [of] why people feel the way they do, and I do understand that a lot of people weren’t given the same opportunities as us.”

Sister Khloé was quick to second her sister’s feelings. “They’re always gonna say, ‘Well, what do you know? You were born with a silver spoon in your mouth.’ But it’s frustrating when the world doesn’t want to see you for who you are, and they want to always make whatever you say a personal attack.”

Kim also added that her life hasn’t been as easy as people make it out to be. “I think people would assume that I got everything handed to me,” the reality star said. “But being on a reality show, let alone a reality show girl with a sex tape, does not open doors.”

She continued, "I always felt like I had to work extra hard and harder to be taken seriously and for people to forget about my past."

The original quote from the interview that got her into trouble said, “I have the best advice for women in business. Get your f**king ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days. You have to surround yourself with people that want to work.”

After the backlash, Kim spoke about the comments on Good Morning America and swore the remark was “taken out of context.” She added, “It wasn’t a blanket statement towards women or to feel like I don’t respect the work or think that they don’t work hard. I know that they do.” She also said she’s “really sorry if it was received that way.”

