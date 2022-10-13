William & Kate’s US Schedule Might Align With Harry & Meghan’s Travels for a Royal Reunion

With Prince William and Kate Middleton heading to the US in December, many royal watchers are curious as to whether they will take the time out to see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. There is one logistical detail though — the couples were supposed to be on opposite coasts. Well, it looks like things have changed and a royal reunion might be in the cards after all.

The couples will both be on the East Coast in the same week: William and Kate in Boston for the Earthshot Prize ceremony on Dec. 2, and Harry and Meghan in New York City for the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights organization’s Ripple of Hope Award Gala on Dec. 6. And remember, the Princess of Wales had her eye on a short trip to NYC because she’s reportedly “dying to go ice-skating at the Rockefeller [Center] and shopping for fun souvenirs for George, Charlotte, and Louis.”

While the schedules for both royal couples have not been finalized, a reunion is a possibility. There are also rumors going around that Kate is looking to end the feud once and for all by reaching out to her sister-in-law. “Once Kate and William’s Boston plans are set in stone, she’s planning to extend an olive branch to Meghan in a bid to reunite the brothers and heal the rift,” a source told Us Weekly. The death of Queen Elizabeth II seems to be the catalyst for making amends on both sides as the insider noted that the Duchess of Sussex is also “willing to put in the effort.”

A Fab Four reunion would be the ideal situation for the royal family, who would prefer a united front as they move forward with King Charles III on the throne. A modernized monarchy is the message they are sending, but they can’t do it successfully without ending the family feud.

