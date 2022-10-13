Jonathan Scott Left the Flirtiest Comment on Zooey Deschanel’s New Instagram Video

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are as in love as ever – and his new flirty comment on social media proves it!

In a video on Instagram, the New Girl alum shared the second part of “Cool Girl Halloween Costume Ideas.” Referencing her many acting credits, Deschanel compiled some costumes her followers can consider wearing for the spooky season.

Costume ideas included Summer from 500 Days of Summer, Bridget from Trolls, her New Girl character’s costume as Joey Ramona Quimby from New Girl, and many others. Deschanel also added a picture of her Hollywood doppelgänger Katy Perry as a bonus laugh for her followers.

“Heard your suggestions loud and clear,” the actress wrote in the caption.

Her HGTV star boyfriend then commented, “Your shared joy of Halloween makes me even more in love with you!! 😍” Cute!

In fact, the couple – who’s been together since late 2019 – have already shared some chilling Halloween fun. Last week, Deschanel posted a picture of them enjoying the immersive Halloween experience called Nights Of The Jack (@nightofthejack on Instagram), that’s located in Calabasas, CA. Related story 5 Halloween Costumes at Target That Are 50% Off Right Now

In the Instagram Story, the couple were dressed up in peak autumn attire, warm tones, and jeans-clad. Safe to say these two are all in for another spooky Halloween!

