King Charles Has a Sweet, Surprising Tribute to Prince Harry & Meghan Markle in His Office

Rumors about the feuding British royals are all around. From difficult dynamics to harmful accusations, it’s safe to say it’s not all peaches and cream for the famous family. But, to everyone’s surprise, some moments from the royals give us a glimmer of hope about reconciliation in the future.

In a recently shared video by ITV‘s Lizzie Robinson on Twitter, U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss is seen meeting new monarch King Charles III in his office. After posting, some eagle-eyed fans noticed a very important piece of decoration: the official portrait from Prince Harry & Meghan Markle‘s wedding.

NEW: The King held his first weekly audience with the Prime Minister @trussliz at Buckingham Palace this evening pic.twitter.com/1nmTBAzlLJ — Lizzie Robinson (@LizzieITV) October 12, 2022

The picture, taken at their 2018 ceremony, includes many members of the royal family including the late Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla, Kate Middleton and Prince William, and Prince Harry and Markle smiling at the center.

The picture was taken by photographer Alexi Lubomirski after the couple said “I do” at St. George’s Chapel.

News of Charles’ tribute to the couple comes after reports of them feuding reached a new high. Last month, a royal insider shared with The Daily Beast that Charles was thinking of possibly “exiling” Harry, saying, “The royals handled the abdication crisis by exiling Prince Edward VIII, which meant he and Wallis ultimately came to seem like unimportant, misguided, disloyal, and even treacherous individuals to almost the entirety of the British people.”

Another staffer said at the time that “Harry and Meghan will get an invite to the coronation, but they will be firmly seated in the cheap seats.” They added, “Charles will be ruthless when it comes to protecting the Crown, and that means keeping Harry and Meghan as far from the center of gravity as possible.”

Hopefully the wedding portrait is the king’s way to make amends. Fingers crossed!

