Helena Christensen is Dripping Attitude in Completely See-Through Black Teddy & Heels

Helena Christensen has been stepping up her Instagram game lately with some smokin’ hot snapshots for her followers to enjoy. Her latest post has the perfect amount of supermodel attitude — a powerful stance and a confident gaze.

The 53-year-old model looks stunning in a sheer black bodysuit with a plunging V-neckline. (See the photo HERE.) The lingerie hikes high over her hips showing off her long, toned legs in sky-high heels — Christensen is proving that her supermodel style works for her in every decade. Since she was posed up against the landscaping in the image, she joked in the caption, “Need a gardener?” while giving a shoutout to the all-female crew for the shoot.

Helena Christensen's gorgeous throwback photos of herself include film prints by photographer Bruce Weber. https://t.co/JvdpkYw6NO — SheKnows (@SheKnows) October 10, 2022

Christensen has always been a big proponent for “shaping every beautiful curve of a woman” when it comes to fashion. “Curves should be shown off when you feel like it,” she shared with Harper’s Bazaar. That style motto has served her well in the social media era, especially since her fans are responding to every gorgeous snapshot she posts. However, she’s “so grateful that social media wasn’t part of [her] job as a young model” because Instagram “can become like a vortex.”

Whatever approach she’s taking when it comes to social media — it’s working! It’s also proof that the designers know how valuable the supermodels of the 1980s and 1990s are to the fashion industry — and they are making sure all of these women are still working because they are a testament to how fabulous 50+ can be.

Before you go, click here to see all the celebrity women who are 5 feet, 9 inches tall or over.