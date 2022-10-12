Skip to main content Skip to header navigation

One Surprising Star Is Backing Up Madonna’s Recent Coming Out Video & Even Says Madonna Hit On Her GF

Delilah Gray
Cassandra Peterson (AKA Elvira) Backs Up Madonna's Coming Out Video
It seems one star isn’t surprised one bit that Madonna may or may not have recently come out as gay, and it’s none other than the Queen of Halloween.

Cassandra Peterson, also known as Elvira, told TMZ that she’s “not really surprised” that Madonna seemingly came out as gay, saying, “Madonna hit on my girlfriend. She wanted to hire her as a trainer, but it was obvious that she wanted more than training.”

She added, “Madonna has always said she’s pretty fluid. I mean … she’s kissing Britney Spears,” referring to the iconic 2003 MTV VMAs moment where she kissed Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera on stage.

In case you missed it, Madonna seemingly came out as gay when she posted a TikTok video of her participating in a trend. In this trend, you try to throw something in a trashcan, purposefully missing it. With Madonna, she captioned it, saying, “If I miss, I’m gay,” and purposefully missed it, leading everyone to think, “wait…is she?”

While we don’t know Madonna’s exact sexual orientation, we do know Peterson’s! Peterson came out last year in her memoir Yours Cruelly, Elvira: Memoirs of the Mistress of the Dark, revealing that she’s been in a 20-year relationship with her girlfriend Teresa “T” Wierson. They’ve been dating since 2002, following her separation from her husband Mark Pierson. Wierson is now Peterson’s assistant, and they keep their relationship extremely private.

Peterson said in her memoir, “Would my fans hate me for not being what they expected me to be? I’m very aware that there will be some who will be disappointed and maybe even angry, but I have to live with myself, and at this point in my life, I’ve got to be truthful about who I am…for the first time in my life, I’m with someone who makes me feel safe, blessed, and truly loved.”

