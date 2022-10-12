Rachel Bilson Had a Raw Heart-to-Heart With Bling Ring Member Who Robbed Her Over a Decade Ago

Rachel Bilson is reluctantly talking about The Bling Ring, the group of teens who robbed her home in 2009 five different times. Not only is the 41-year-old actress discussing it on her Broad Ideas podcast, but she is also confronting two of her perpetrators, sisters Alexis Neiers Haines and Gabby Neiers.

Bilson admitted to having “super conflicting feelings” about doing this episode because it is still a raw memory for her over a decade later. “It’s been a long time since any of this went down,” Bilson explained her reasonings for moving forward with the interview. “… To be grown up and actually have real conversations is more important than harboring any awkwardness, animosity, any negative feelings that might come along with it.” While Haines confirmed she was never a part of robbing Bilson’s house, Neiers confessed that she was there for at least one of the invasions at The OC star’s residence.

“I’m grateful that you’re allowing me to be here to [apologize] to you face-to-face. I am so sorry that I ever made the choice to go into your home that night,” Neiers said. “… I wish that I could take it back.” Calling it “a living nightmare” for Bilson, Neiers understood her crimes from a different perspective all these years later. “As a mother now, all you want to do is protect your babies, and I know that I stripped you of feeling safe in your home and I am so sorry,” she added.

Bilson genuinely forgave Neiers but disclosed the challenges she faced during that time in her life. “Every single designer item that was ever in my possession was taken during those events, amongst other personal things,” she noted. “I learned the lesson to detach from material possessions because every material possession of mine was taken.” Yet it is the emotional scars that remain with her, she summed up, “That feeling of violation, it’s hard to describe unless it’s happened to you personally.”

