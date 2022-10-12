Paris Jackson Wowed Everyone in a Skintight White Corset That Hugged Every Curve

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

You are not ready for this, because Paris Jackson once again knocked our socks off with another gorgeous look that perfectly captured her boho and rocker sides. We’ve seen her rock the rocker chic and glide through a red carpet in an ethereal gown; whether she’s dressing up or down, she knows how to make an incredible fit.

On the night of October 11, Jackson arrived at the GMC Hummer EV x Don C event in Los Angeles, looking incredible in a chic ensemble that showed off her unique style and spirit. Check out the photos below:

Michael Buckner for WWD

As you can see, she’s posing in the passenger seat of a white Hummer, looking so stylish in her upscale casual look. The “Lighthouse” signer wore a curve-hugging white corset, pairing it with a brown distressed long-sleeve mesh top and olive green joggers. As for accessories, she kept it simple with her usual dainty jewelry and some killer shoes (they’re the AGL chunky suede boots, and we’re obsessed since they’re cute and Jackson-approved!)

AGL 130mm chunky suede boots $960 Buy now

Along with that, Jackson posted a cheeky snapshot of her fit on her Instagram story, highlighting her sensational corset piece.

Paris Jackson’s Instagram story.

We love her string of amazing looks lately, from vibrant dresses to grungy dreams, and it totally reflects her eclectic personal style. She once said to LVR, “I have had the same style since high school: a combination of Sixties, Seventies, and Nineties.” Related story Anne Hathaway's Shocking 1980s-Inspired Look Shows She Can Turn Heads in Any Outfit

And she also revealed another single is coming in her Instagram story, and we can hardly wait!

Before you go, click here to see the best photos of Paris Jackson’s red carpet fashion below:

