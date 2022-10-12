Elizabeth Hurley Devilishly Showed Off Her Curves While Reuniting with ‘Bedazzled’ Co-Star Brendan Fraser

Elizabeth Hurley isn’t all peaches and cream, you know. The actress, who stared as the Princess of Darkness in the 2000 remake of Bedazzled alongside Brendan Fraser, devilishly showed off her curves during a special screening of Fraser’s critically acclaimed The Whale at the Ham Yard Hotel in London, England.

Fraser might have received a 6-minute standing ovation for his role at Cannes, but it’s Hurley’s ensemble here that feels worthy of at least a 10-minute one. The 57-year-old wowed with sequined, empire waist dress complete with a plunging v-neckline. The dark blue and indigo-hued look was completed with crushed velvet boots, giving her a witchy (or dare we say devilish) look.

LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 10: In this image released on October 11th, Elizabeth Hurley and Brendan Fraser attend a special screening of “The Whale”, at The Ham Yard Hotel in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for A24) Dave Benett/Getty Images for A24

Hurley also posed for photos alongside a guest and her 20-year-old son, actor and model Damian, who is pretty much the actress’s mini me.

LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 10: In this image released on October 11th, Damian Hurley, Elizabeth Hurley and Guest attend a special screening of “The Whale”, at The Ham Yard Hotel in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for A24) Dave Benett/Getty Images for A24

Seriously, could they look any more alike (or stunning?) Getting to see the lookalike mother-son duo is a rare treat. Back in June, the two totally had a “Versace moment” which will also have you seeing double.

For those unfamiliar with the 2000 Harold Ramis adaptation of the 1967 film of the same name, Bedazzled features Hurley as the devil who grants Fraser’s character Elliot seven wishes. Of course, being, you know, Satan, Hurley always finds a way to make a mess out of Elliot’s wish to be with a woman he’s been secretly pining over for years. But the 53-year-old stunner didn’t find a way to mess up this look!

Yes, we all know that the Brenaissance, AKA Fraser’s Hollywood comeback, is here full force, but Hurley previously said that her favorite leading man co-star was none other than Matthew McConaughey — at least when it came to the lip-lock department! “Best? So many,” Hurley said of her many on-screen kisses to Andy Cohen back in 2019 before deciding that “Maybe Matthew McConaughey” was the best. Time to step up your game, Brendan, if you have any plans to reunite with Hurley on the silver screen! Related story Prince Harry, Elizabeth Hurley, & More Sue Daily Mail Publisher in Jaw-Dropping Lawsuit

Before you go, click here to see celebrity women over 50 whose bikini photos are blowing our minds.

