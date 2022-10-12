Adam Levine’s Cheating Scandal Reportedly Was a ‘Wakeup Call’ for Marriage to Behati Prinsloo

Behati Prinsloo is standing by her man, Adam Levine, after cheating allegations rocked their marriage last month. The Maroon 5 singer isn’t taking her loyalty for granted either, he’s reportedly stepping up and making amends for the way he betrayed her and their marital vows.

A family insider revealed to Hollywood Life that Levine is “so grateful” the supermodel is giving him another chance. “He’s doing everything he can right now to show her how much he loves her,” they divulged. “He’s been glued to her side and he’s planning to take her away on a romantic trip, just the two of them.” The source noted that the duo believes the scandal “made them stronger” as a unit, but it definitely sounded the alarm on where they need to work on their marriage.

Tristan Thompson, Adam Levine, and more stars who owned up to their infidelity. https://t.co/hw312qU2gQ — SheKnows (@SheKnows) September 28, 2022

“As tough as this whole experience has been there have been some positives from it because it was a wakeup call for Adam,” they added, “It’s forced him to have some very difficult conversations in his marriage and at the end of the day that’s what makes relationships stronger.” These challenges come on the heels of Instagram model Sumner Stroh claiming she had a physical and emotional relationship with the musician for a year. While Levine has denied that a sexual affair occurred, he has confessed to texting with other women in a “flirtatious manner.”

He noted in an Instagram Story that he has “taken proactive steps to remedy” this issue with Prinsloo — and so far, it sounds like he’s learned his hard lesson, according to the source. Now, he has to keep his word to his wife and prove that she and their two children (with one on the way), Dusty, 6, and Gio, 4, are the only thing that “truly matters” in this world.

