Anne Hathaway’s Shocking 1980s-Inspired Look Shows She Can Turn Heads in Any Outfit

Leave it to Anne Hathaway to make the crazy patterns of the 1980s looks as chic and elegant as ever. No matter the look, whether it be an ethereal white gown or a show-stopping suit that gives everyone Devil Wears Prada vibes, Hathaway knows what looks amazing on her. Now, we’ve figured out her aesthetic: daring yet elegant, bold with a touch of regality. She knows when to push her wardrobe to the next level, and in this case, she did something we’ve never seen before from the WeCrashed star.

On Oct 12, Hathaway stepped out into the streets of New York, ready to promote her new movie Armageddon Time for the Wednesday episode of Today. Truly, no one could take their eyes off of her. See the photos below:

Gotham/GC Images.

Gotham/GC Images

Gotham/GC Images

In the photos, we see Hathaway rocking a bold, 1980s-style checkered blazer atop a delicate, crystal-trimmed white mini-dress. She paired the look with round sunnies, dark tights, black knee-high boots, and a matching clutch. While she wore more natural, glowy makeup, her hair is the definition of voluminous. Between the big hair and an even bigger blazer, we’re ready to call her the Queen of 1980s fashion.

What’s really cool about her 1980s-inspired look is that it goes perfectly with her upcoming movie, which is set in the 1980s.

As for her personal style, she told Vogue earlier this year, “I’m dressing with a lot more gratitude and a lot more joy!” It really shows!