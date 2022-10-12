Even Tom Brady’s Friends Are Reportedly Tired of His Inability to Compromise in His Relationship With Gisele Bündchen

It seems like Tom Brady’s decision to un-retire and stay in the NFL isn’t just negatively impacting his relationship with Gisele Bündchen — the couple’s friends are reportedly tired of his dedication to football above everything else, too.

“Gisele and Tom’s friends are upset at Tom for going back on his word and coming out of retirement,” a source told Us Weekly. “They hate the way Tom is refusing to bend for Gisele.”

For those who aren’t up to speed with the whole Gisele/Tom marital drama saga, things took a turn for the worse when Brady decided to return to the NFL for the 2022-2023 season, even though he had previously announced his retirement last year. Bündchen famously said that she had “done her part” of sacrificing some of her own personal ambitions in order to be in Florida with her husband and their two children, Vivian, 9, and Benjamin, 12.

Since then, Brady has made some adjustments — namely that he now gets Wednesdays off for “veteran rest” — but given that Bündchen has been repeatedly photographed without her wedding band in public and was seen cleansing her car with sage, it doesn’t seem like the tiny adjustment is doing anything to resolve their marital woes.

“This was really the first big issue they’ve had in their marriage. Friends are hoping they aren’t past the point of no return,” the source continued. The fact that the two have each hired divorce lawyers and are living in separate houses suggest that the couple might have hit that point.

"Tom has been throwing himself into work and focusing all his love on the kids," the source added. "Gisele has been focusing on their kids and also working to build up her businesses and take some time for herself."

On Monday, the former Victoria’s Secret model liked and commented a simple prayer hands emoji on an Instagram post from life coach Jay Shetty that read, “You can’t be in a committed relationship with someone who is inconsistent with you. Read that again.”

It seems like the couple’s mutual friends are starting to see things from Bündchen’s perspective and know that compromise is critical to any relationship — especially one as rocky as this one.

