Irina Shayk’s Cheeky & Powerful Bikini Photoshoot Reminds Everyone She’s a Confident Force of Nature

It’s no secret that supermodel Irina Shayk knows how to turn heads but her newest sizzling campaign is truly a whole new level of show-stopping.

On October 11, Shayk uploaded a series of sensational photos from her latest Burberry campaign onto her Instagram. Safe to say, everyone is losing it over the new photos. She posted them with the simple caption, “Summer snaps.”

In the first photo, we see Shayk covering herself with a silk Burberry scarf, her Burberry tartan bikini and black cover-up peeking through. She looks like a powerful Queen with her strong pose and statement sunnies. Then, in the next two photos, we get some truly cheeky snapshots of her showing off her Burberry bottoms and toned bottom. From the scenic backdrop to the alluring poses, Shayk knows how to make sure everyone’s eyes are on her.

Shayk started modeling at the age of 21 in 2007, becoming the face of Intimissimi, and since then, she’s appeared in a bunch of campaigns and magazines covers like Tatler Russia, Twelv, Cosmopolitan Spain, GQ Mexico, Glamour Spain, Amica Italy, and more.

However, her show-stopping confidence didn’t happen overnight, the supermodel told WWD in a 2017 interview. “When I started back in 2007, I wasn’t feeling comfortable with my body,” she said. “It’s not about what size lingerie you’re wearing, what size dress you’re wearing. It’s about confidence.” She added that knowing “how to move” and knowing her angles was what really helped her embrace herself fully. Related story 'Baywatch' Alum Donna D'Errico Turned Everyone's Heads as She Showed Off Every Curve in This Show-Stopping Gold Bikini

