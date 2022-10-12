Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Has Never Looked Better In These Gorgeous Lace Lingerie Sets As She Celebrates a New Milestone 

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is reminding everyone what a powerful, magical glowing goddess she is as she celebrates a huge milestone in her professional career. In a now-archived Instagram post from October 11, Huntington-Whiteley uploaded a series of photos to celebrate a decade of her lingerie collaboration with retail titan Marks and Spencer’s.

She shared a series of photos to her Instagram with the heartfelt caption, “Ten years of Rosie lingerie. From very early on in my modeling career it became apparent to me that it wasn’t going to be forever, you have a shelf life. I wanted to make sure I had some form of security that didn’t just depend on my appearance. I wanted to use my brain, explore it in different ways and try new things.”

You can see the photos HERE.

From the photos, we see Huntington-Whiteley showing off her gorgeous curves in two lace sets, one that’s black and alluring, and the other pink and ethereal. No matter the set or the vibe, Huntington-Whiteley is killing it (and glowing from head to toe.)

Back in 2012, the supermodel launched the collaboration to make a series of vintage-inspired silk lingerie sets, camisoles and French underwear, and kimono-style robes. In a recent interview with Elle, she talked about how her approach to feeling sexy has changed since having kids. If anything, she’s more in love with rocking lingerie.

“It’s still very much connected to lingerie for me. I love a good set… So does the other half… [Jason Statham]. And I just think feeling good helps everything. Feeling good and looking good are joined together and for me, sexy lingerie that makes you feel in the mood is absolutely key.” Related story Vanessa Paradis’ Lookalike Daughter Lily-Rose Depp Leaves Little to the Imagination in Daring Lingerie Pic

Before you go, click here to see all the celebrity women who have spoken out about ageism.

