This Heartbreaking Email Written By Angelina Jolie to Brad Pitt Speaks Volumes About the Couple’s Current Relationship

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s ongoing legal battle to sell Chateau Miraval Winery has brought a lot of the couple’s trials and tribulations to the surface. A heartbreaking email Jolie sent back in January 2021 has recently resurfaced, going to show that the exes’ current turmoil has been going on much longer than recent headlines would suggest, and that Jolie has had to be tactful in how she approached the separation from her Mr. & Mrs. Smith co-star.

The email has resurfaced in the wake of Jolie’s accusations against Pitt claiming that he physically assaulted one of their children and poured beer all over her during a 2016 fight. She starts the email by saying she’s “putting this in writing so not to get emotional,” and it only gets more gut-wrenching from there.

“It is the place we brought the twins home to, and where we were married over a plaque in my mother’s memory,” Jolie wrote in the email obtained by ET from court documents, referencing her and Pitt’s youngest children, twins Knox and Vivienne. “A place that held the promise of what could be and where I thought I would grow old. Even now impossible to write this without crying. I will treasure my memories of what it was a decade ago.”

“But it is also the place that marks the beginning of the end of our family – and a business that is centered around alcohol,” Jolie noted, hinting at Pitt’s struggle with alcohol addiction. “I had hoped somehow it could become something that held us together and we found light and peace. I see now how you have really wanted me out and will most likely be pleased to receive this email.”

She went on to detail how Pitt allegedly made a lot of business and personal decisions without her. “[I’ve] been hurt by decisions that have been made that show no interest in sharing the business or changing it fundamentally into something that would be healthier for our children.”

Last year, Jolie told The Guardian that even as someone who fights for human rights, particularly for children, across the world, it can be difficult to navigate the same issues when they are personal. “Often you cannot recognize something in a personal way, especially if your focus is on the greatest global injustices, because everything else seems smaller,” she said. “It’s so hard. I’d like to be able to have this discussion and it’s so important…I’m not the kind of person who makes decisions like the decisions I had to make lightly. It took a lot for me to be in a position where I felt I had to separate from the father of my children.” Related story Brad Pitt Admits He's 'Taking Account' of His Life Amid Angelina Jolie Abuse Allegations

Here’s hoping that the two Hollywood stars, who seemingly had it all, are able to work things out for the sake of their six children.

