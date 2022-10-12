Paulina Porizkova Shared a Raw, Inspiring Take on ‘Unapologetic’ Aging & We’re Taking Notes

Paulina Porizkova is starting her day with a good dose of honesty. In an Instagram post, the former supermodel opened up about aging – a topic she’s been plenty vocal about in the past. In the photo, Porizkova collaged a picture of herself, filmmaker Justine Bateman and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna.

“To me, it sometimes feel surreal that we have ‘a choice’ in how we appear to be aging,” Porizkova wrote in the caption. “You can, like @lisarinna , unapologetically embrace the full spectrum of professional help – or you can, like @_justinebateman_ , unapologetically embrace the changes.”

Porizkova continued by saying she isn’t judging either of them by their choices, instead she admires them. “What I love about both of them is the “unapologetic” part,” she explained. “They refuse to be shamed and live their lives exactly the way they want. With honesty.”

Porizkova continued, admitting she’s not fully on either side of the spectrum. “Me, I’m in the strange center of the seesaw,” she wrote. “One day I want to accept me exactly as I am, the next day I’ll stand pulling the skin in my face back to see what I would look like with a face lift.”

In her next point, she referred to fellow supermodel Carmen Dell’Orefice’s idea of “maintenance” in the aging process. “How, if you own a house and the ceiling has cracks chipping paint, why not fix it?” Porizkova questioned.

“While I do not believe we are houses, and I’ve always preferred impractical old houses to new ones, this is coming to haunt me more and more frequently,” she continued. “To fix or not to fix.” Related story Angela Lansbury Showed Me How I Want to Age

Porizkova then admitted that, as someone in the public eye, she feels pressure to undergo procedures and plastic surgery to fight aging. “I am, after all, hardly an all natural beauty if that definition is zero maintenance,” she stated.

“My hair is colored, I have bonding on my teeth, I work out, I fast, I use a ton of beauty products, always SPF, and the occasional laser,” she explained.

The supermodel confessed, “I do not know the answer to this, but what I do know is that

the women I admire and am inspired by make their own choices based on their preferences, unapologetically.”

Porizkova also added some funny hashtags in the end of the post including “#betweenjloandbettywhite.”

Porizkova’s remarks stand out because of her honesty and lack of judgment. Even though she’s comparing different women and their choices, she never once pitted them against each other – instead she lifted both up.

Fans and followers appreciated her candor. “I love every word!” wrote one fan in the comment section. “This is such a great post,” commented another follower, “So much to think about here. And it’s so important to be able to talk about all of this without shaming, guilt, and apologies. Bravo!”

