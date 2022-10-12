Brad Pitt Admits He’s ‘Taking Account’ of His Life Amid Angelina Jolie Abuse Allegations

Brad Pitt’s legal cases with Angelina Jolie have been playing out in the courts, but he has yet to really address the situation until now. The 58-year-old actor isn’t offering up a direct answer to the questions many fans have about his family and the abuse allegations, but he is hinting that he’s a work in progress.

Pitt is talking about his “journey of the past three years” to Financial Times and how he feels like he’s “being rebirthed at the moment.” The Brad Pitt of the past is gone after divorcing Jolie and getting sober after a 2016 incident on a plane that involves horrifying allegations of domestic violence on his part. “I’m not me anymore. I used to be me. I remember that guy, but that’s not me,” he promised.

The Bullet Train star is using art as his therapeutic outlet and while he won’t (and probably can’t for legal reasons) talk about his ongoing feud with his ex-wife, he does admit that he’s caused a lot of pain in the past. “I was looking at my own life and really concentrating on owning my own s**t: where was I complicit in failures in my relationships, where have I mis-stepped,” he shared. “For me, it was born out of ownership of what I call a radical inventory of self, getting really brutally honest with me, and taking account of those I may have hurt.”

Pitt is talking a good game to the press, but Jolie continues to press on to hold him accountable for the alleged abuse he caused their family. It’s unclear how many of his six children have a relationship with him and Hollywood has continued to ignore his messy personal life. The complex court cases (there are at least three) will take a while to wrap up and render a judgment, but in the meantime, Pitt is letting everyone know he’s doing just fine.

