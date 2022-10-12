Helena Christensen Proves Age is Just a Number With Steamy Orange Bikini Selfie

Helena Christensen is sad that summer is coming to an end, but she made sure to celebrate the season’s closing with a photographic ode to the changing colors of fall and a stunning orange bikini photo to match.

“Summer’s falling 🤎🧡💚,” the former Victoria’s Secret model captioned an Instagram post featuring gorgeous nature shots of foliage turning orange and golden. The photos look like they’ve come straight out of a fall fairytale, complete with photos of her playful pup at her Copenhagen oasis and an even more playful photo of herself in an orange bikini.

Helena Christensen's New York Fashion Week strut is still as powerful and confident as ever. https://t.co/ETbzwPRF4y — SheKnows (@SheKnows) September 13, 2022

Christensen lounges and soaks up the last days of summer and sun, showing off her tanned figure and a bright-red lip with her eyes hidden behind a strategically placed woven hat. Fans quickly flooded the comment section asking for a complete house tour (seriously, have you seen that pool?) and complimenting the 53-year-old on her toned figure. “So beautiful ❤️,” wrote one. “Love your little oasis! The colors!!! ❤️👏,” added another, noting how she perfectly matched her bikini to the autumn color palette.

A few days prior to sharing her autumn outlook, Christensen shared some nude throwback photos from the height of her modeling career. “From the drawers, going through so many film prints trying to archive and oh man, the memories,” she reminisced in the caption. The leggy supermodel continues to turn heads on runways and isn’t letting ageist stereotypes get in her way of fully embracing her body.

