Prince William & Kate Middleton’s New PR Strategy Reportedly Will Be in Full Force for US Visit

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s upcoming December visit to the US is quite a big deal — not only because it’s their first trip as the Prince and Princess of Wales, but also because their last official engagement was eight years ago. Royal watchers can also expect to see some new PR strategies in play during their time in Boston and New York City.

The duo is “hoping to boost their royal profile across the pond” since this is normally Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s turf. They want to bring their own brand of charm by really focusing on their environmental message while also showing off how relatable they are. “Kate and William are not taking this trip lightly and have been brainstorming with their team about the most effective ways to make a positive impact in the U.S.,” a source told Us Weekly, “They’re taking a hands-on approach with speeches and engagements.”

Meghan Markle continues to work with Prince Harry to ensure his happiness.

https://t.co/KrhqXRcI43 — SheKnows (@SheKnows) September 26, 2022

It wouldn’t be surprising to see some of their engagements showing off the light-hearted moments, like their recent cocktail-making contest in Ireland, while still remaining “work focused.” That means seeing New York City “in the build-up to Christmas,” which gives them the opportunity to have a few festive holiday moments in front of the media. Kate is reportedly “dying to go ice-skating at the Rockefeller [Center] and shopping for fun souvenirs for George, Charlotte, and Louis.”

William and Kate know that there will be some comparisons to Harry and Meghan’s public appearances, so they are stepping up their game to receive the same press. It will be another subtle way for King Charles III to modernize the monarchy and use his powerful secret weapons like Kate and William to keep the palace in favor around the world.

Before you go, click here to see things you never knew about Kate Middleton before she met Prince William.